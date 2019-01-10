Man stabbed on Upper West Side, runs into pizzeria for help

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a pizzeria on the corner of Broadway and West 100th Street.

According to an employee at the restaurant, a man in his mid 20s ran inside for help after being stabbed.

He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital.

The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown at this time.

