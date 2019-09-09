Man stabbed on Upper West Side subway station platform

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A young man was stabbed three times by a large group at an Upper West Side subway station.

The 21-year-old victim was on the northbound C platform at West 96th Street when he was attacked just before 2 a.m. Monday.

He was approached by a group of at least eight men and some kind of altercation took place, and they stabbed him three times in the torso.

The motive is not yet clear to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The subway station was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

