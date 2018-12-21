Man stabbed outside barbeque restaurant in Midtown Manhattan

It happened outside Virgil's Barbecue on W. 44th Street.

MIDTOWN
A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Midtown early Friday morning.

It happened outside Virgil's Barbecue on West 44th Street around 2:30 a.m.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Medical Center in serious condition.

The two apparently had a verbal dispute outside of the bar.

Police are now searching for a suspect described as 6'2" tall wearing an orange hat, orange shirt and gray coat.

