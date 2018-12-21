MIDTOWN (WABC) --A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Midtown early Friday morning.
It happened outside Virgil's Barbecue on West 44th Street around 2:30 a.m.
The 44-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Medical Center in serious condition.
The two apparently had a verbal dispute outside of the bar.
Police are now searching for a suspect described as 6'2" tall wearing an orange hat, orange shirt and gray coat.
----------
