Man stabbed several times in face at Cypress Avenue subway station

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal attack inside a Bronx subway station.Police released video of the man accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man in the face several times.It happened early Monday at 3:24 a.m. at the Cypress Avenue 6 train station.Police say the suspect stole the man's cellphone and ran off.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with serious injuries to his face.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).