Man stabbed several times in face at Cypress Avenue subway station

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal attack inside a Bronx subway station.

Police released video of the man accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man in the face several times.

It happened early Monday at 3:24 a.m. at the Cypress Avenue 6 train station.

Police say the suspect stole the man's cellphone and ran off.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with serious injuries to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain today
New Yorkers no longer allowed to enroll in Global Entry: DHS
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Show More
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn while trying to protect friend
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
More TOP STORIES News