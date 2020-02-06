Man stabbed several times in face at Bronx subway station

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal attack inside a Bronx subway station, and they are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

It happened early Monday at 3:24 a.m. at the Cypress Avenue 6 train station.

Authorities say the suspect stabbed the 30-year-old victim in the face several times before stealing cellphone and fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with serious injuries to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump holds post-acquittal news conference
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight in Brooklyn
2 men charged in NJ drive-by linked to Long Island murder
At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed, report says
Joyce Mitchell, who helped 2 prisoners escape NY prison, released
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Show More
Truth in firefighter's film set death unknown: Ex-fire marshal
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain today
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
More TOP STORIES News