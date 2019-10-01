Man stabbed several times in front of Lower East Side deli with switchblade

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was punched and then stabbed several times with a switchblade in Manhattan.

He was attacked Sunday evening on the Lower East Side.

The man apparently got into a dispute with another man in front of a deli on Madison Street and Rutgers at around 6:40 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the man punch the 44-year-old victim in the face, pull out the blade and then begin stabbing the man several times in the lower back.

The victim was able to stumble into New York Downtown Hospital, which is just a block away, for help.

He's listed in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to search for the victim's attacker.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

