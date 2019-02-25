Search for suspect after man stabbed several times, slashed in face in Manhattan

The stabbing happened back on February 16.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man several times on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say the suspect sat next to the 39-year-old victim and threatened to stab him near Broadway and West 93rd Street back on February 16.

The victim attempted to fight back, and the suspect stabbed him several times in the torso and slashed him across the face before running into the 96th Street subway station.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, last seen wearing a red, white and blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

