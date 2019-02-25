Search for suspect after man stabbed several times, slashed in face on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

The stabbing happened back on February 16.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man several times on the Upper West Side.

Police say the suspect sat next to the 39-year-old victim and threatened to stab him near Broadway and West 93rd Street back on February 16th.

The victim attempted to fight back and the suspect stabbed him several times in the torso and even slashed him across the face, before running into the 96th Street subway station.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man, in his 20s, 5'9", 170lbs and last seen wearing a red, white/blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingslashingsubwayUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
High winds bring down trees, power lines causing electrical fire
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Statue stolen, thrown in trash from church in Park Slope
Vietnam vows 'maximum level' security for Trump-Kim summit
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Show More
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Emotional vigil held for mother killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More News