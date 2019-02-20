Man stabbed to death in Rockland County home; Suspect arrested in Boston

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on the murder investigation at a home in Rockland County.

Eyewitness News
HILLCREST, Rockland County (WABC) --
A suspect was arrested in Boston after a man was found stabbed to death in a Rockland County home.

Police said they found the bloodied body of 40-year-old Jairo Danilo Sandoval del Cid around 3:50 a.m. in a home on Northbrook Road in Ramapo after receiving a call about a dispute.

They said 23-year-old Jose Alejandro Madrid is accused of stabbed Sandoval del Cid at least twice.



After the stabbing, Madrid allegedly fled on foot, hitched a ride with a friend, and boarded a bus at Port Authority to Boston. Police arrested him when he arrived.

Police said they are trying to determine the cause of the dispute, but sources said the two were fighting over a girlfriend.

Neither the victim nor the suspect lived at the house where the stabbing took place: Sandoval del Cid was visiting a family member, but it is unclear why or how Madrid arrived at the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidebody foundHillcrestRamapoRockland County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
5 children hospitalized after Bronx apartment fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Show More
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
More News