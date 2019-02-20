Heavy police presence in Ramapo as police launch a murder investigation at a home in Hillcrest section. 34-male victim. Search underway for 20-year-old male suspect. Details in live report on EWN at Noon. @TownofRamapo pic.twitter.com/MW6atfDTgH — Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) February 20, 2019

A suspect was arrested in Boston after a man was found stabbed to death in a Rockland County home.Police said they found the bloodied body of 40-year-old Jairo Danilo Sandoval del Cid around 3:50 a.m. in a home on Northbrook Road in Ramapo after receiving a call about a dispute.They said 23-year-old Jose Alejandro Madrid is accused of stabbed Sandoval del Cid at least twice.After the stabbing, Madrid allegedly fled on foot, hitched a ride with a friend, and boarded a bus at Port Authority to Boston. Police arrested him when he arrived.Police said they are trying to determine the cause of the dispute, but sources said the two were fighting over a girlfriend.Neither the victim nor the suspect lived at the house where the stabbing took place: Sandoval del Cid was visiting a family member, but it is unclear why or how Madrid arrived at the house.The investigation is ongoing.