Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island

OLD TOWN, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man getting off a Staten Island bus was stabbed Thursday afternoon.
The victim was stabbed in the stomach on Hylan Boulevard in the Old Town section just before 12:45 p.m.
He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North.
Authorities say a man and woman fled on foot.
They were quickly detained.
Investigators are still determining a possible motive.
