Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island

OLD TOWN, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man getting off a Staten Island bus was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach on Hylan Boulevard in the Old Town section just before 12:45 p.m.

He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North.

Authorities say a man and woman fled on foot.

They were quickly detained.

Investigators are still determining a possible motive.

