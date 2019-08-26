Man stabs woman several times, attempts to sexually assault her in Bronx park

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a disturbing attack in a Bronx park.

It happened early Sunday morning at Shoelace Park in Wakefield.

Police say the man seen in a surveillance video stabbed a 29-year-old woman multiple times before trying to sexually assault her.

He took off and she was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she is currently being treated.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

