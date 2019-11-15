Man stalked teen girl repeatedly in Huntington Station, police say

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A suspected stalker on Long Island is under arrest, accused of repeatedly following a teenage girl.George Letellier, 56, of Huntington Station, is accused of coming in contact with the 14-year-old at least four times in the last four weeks.She says he would follow her in his gray Jeep Wrangler and have inappropriate conversations with her.Investigators say he once prevented the girl from getting away from him, and was in her personal space.Police were able to eventually track the suspect down after the victim got his license plate number.He will be moved to Central Islip from the second precinct to face a judge later Friday.----------