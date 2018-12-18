Armed man steals $45,000 worth of cell phones in Manhattan Verizon store robbery

You can see the suspect holding a gun as he walks into the store on Broadway with a rolling suitcase.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
New video shows an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Lower Manhattan.

The suspect was holding a gun as he walked into the store on Broadway with a rolling suitcase on November 29 at 7:45 p.m.

He pointed the gun at a worker before forcing him to open the store's safe.

The suspect packed up $45,000 worth of cell phones and electronics in his suitcase and stole $400 from the register. He then fled in a taxi.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red baseball cap with the letters "PR" on the front, a blue jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. He also had a green rolling suitcase.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

