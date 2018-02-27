Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live

A North Carolina man streamed his own murder live on Facebook. And now the killer is behind bars.The victim, 55-year-old Prentis Robinson, was on Facebook Live when he went to the police department to complain about a family member stealing his cell phone.He was still streaming when he left and was confronted by a man.The two had an argument. In the video you can hear shots ring out.The video ends with the camera falling to the ground.The suspect, Douglas Colson, turned himself into police Tuesday morning.He is expected to be charged for Robinson's death.----------