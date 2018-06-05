Man struck and killed by subway train at station in Queens

A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a Manhattan-bound E train on Tuesday.According to the NYPD, the man was hit by the train at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens.The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died of his injuries.The man appeared to be using a walker, which was later recovered by the police at the scene.The NYPD is currently investigating whether the man fell or jumped.No criminality is suspected at this time.