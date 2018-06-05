Man struck and killed by subway train at station in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was fatally struck by a train in Queens.

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a Manhattan-bound E train on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, the man was hit by the train at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The man appeared to be using a walker, which was later recovered by the police at the scene.

The NYPD is currently investigating whether the man fell or jumped.

No criminality is suspected at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaytrain accidentJackson HeightsQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News