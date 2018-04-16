Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) --A 48-year-old man was struck by lightning outside of his workplace during the height of the morning storms on Long Island Monday.
It happened outside of Roman Stone Construction Company on South 4th Street in Bay Shore around 10:15 a.m.
Police say the man was alert and talking when emergency services arrived.
He was taken to Southside Hospital.
His condition is not yet known.
