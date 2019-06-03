Man struck by lightning sitting in front of Northport home

NORTHPORT, Suffolk County -- A 33-year-old man was struck by lightning while sitting in front of his Long Island home.

The victim was struck just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in Northport.

He was taken to Huntington Hospital conscious and alert, with non-life threatening injuries.

