Man struck by lightning sitting in front of Northport home

NORTHPORT, Suffolk County -- A 33-year-old man was struck by lightning while sitting in front of his Long Island home.
The victim was struck just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in Northport.
He was taken to Huntington Hospital conscious and alert, with non-life threatening injuries.
