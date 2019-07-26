Man struck by subway, suspicious package found in his backpack in Queens deemed safe

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Subway service was suspended in Queens after a man was struck by a subway and something suspicious was found in his backpack.

Service is suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach.

The man appears to have jumped in front of an A train at 80th Street in the Woodhaven section. He has been taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

When police went through his belongings, they found a suspicious package.

The NYPD's Bomb Squad examined the bag and determined it was not a threat.

Subway service is running again, but with residual delays.

