A man is dead after he was struck on the Grand Central Parkway after a fight with his girlfriend -- who's charged with driving while intoxicated.At around 4 a.m, Saturday, 30-year-old Arif Hoosein, of Queens, jumped out of a car near Little Neck Parkway in Queens, police said. He had been fighting with his girlfrined, 34-year-old Savittrie Beria-Lackhan, of Queens.Moments later, Hoosein was hit by an oncoming car and suffered severe head trauma and body trauma.He was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Upon further investigation, police determined that Beria-Lackhan operated the vehicle, and she was charged with DWI.She was arraigned Saturday night and ordered held on $20,000 bail/$20,000 bond. Beria-Lackhan faces up to four years in jail.The 39-year-old driver of the car that hit Hoosein stayed on the scene and was not injured.----------