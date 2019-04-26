LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in his seventies was struck and killed while crossing the street on Long Island.
Officials say the man was crossing at the intersection of Blossom Heath Ave. and Merrick Rd. around 8 p.m. when a black car hit him.
The driver of the vehicle took off.
Police are continuing to investigate, and are searching the area looking for clues.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man struck, killed while crossing Long Island intersection
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News