Man struck, killed while crossing Long Island intersection

Sade Baderinwa has the details.

By Eyewitness News
LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in his seventies was struck and killed while crossing the street on Long Island.

Officials say the man was crossing at the intersection of Blossom Heath Ave. and Merrick Rd. around 8 p.m. when a black car hit him.

The driver of the vehicle took off.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are searching the area looking for clues.

