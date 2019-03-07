Man stuck in snowbound car for 5 days tells police he survived on taco sauce packets

By MORGAN WINSOR
An Oregon man whose car was stuck in the snow for five days survived on taco sauce packets until a snowmobile rider found him, authorities said.

Jeremy Taylor, 36, filled up his black Toyota 4Runner with gas on Feb. 24 before driving with his dog, Allie, to a forested ridge, west of Sunriver, Oregon, where he would often enjoy off-roading. But the SUV got stuck in snow on a Forest Service road, so they spent the night in the snowbound vehicle, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor awoke the next morning to even more snow on the ground and was unable to move his car. He tried to walk out with his dog but the snow was too deep, so they returned to the vehicle.

"Jeremy stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food," Sgt. William Bailey of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday.

A snowmobile rider came across the stranded SUV on Friday afternoon and contacted authorities. Rescuers located Taylor and his dog "in good condition, but hungry," Bailey said.

Taylor and his dog were transported to an intersection where he was reunited with family and friends.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search for Jeremy and his dog Allie," Bailey said.
