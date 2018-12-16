Man suffers 2 broken legs after hit by police cruiser responding to call

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the latest details.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man suffered two broken legs after he was hit by a police cruiser in Brooklyn.

Police were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Livonia train station just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The officers were on New Lots Avenue, making a turn on Jerome Avenue in East New York, when they saw a small child in the middle of the street.

The cruiser swerved to avoid hitting the child, and ended up hitting a 32-year-old man, a parked car, and eventually a tree. The man suffered two broken legs, and is expected to survive.

The two officers received minor injuries and went to Kings County Hospital.

The active shooter report was unfounded.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdaccidentpedestrian struckEast New YorkNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
Police: Woman force-fed toddler at CT daycare
AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some
Police visit SNL star Pete Davidson after Instagram post
Man arrested in connection with brutal rape in Brooklyn park
Baby found dead in Midtown hotel; 2 women in custody
Trump pushes Congress for new health law after Obamacare ruling
Police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in NJ
Show More
'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds
Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant
Arrests made at Hoboken's SantaCon
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
More News