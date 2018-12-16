Man suffers 2 broken legs after hit by police cruiser responding to call

A man suffered two broken legs after he was hit by a police cruiser in Brooklyn.Police were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Livonia train station just before 7 p.m. Saturday.The officers were on New Lots Avenue, making a turn on Jerome Avenue in East New York, when they saw a small child in the middle of the street.The cruiser swerved to avoid hitting the child, and ended up hitting a 32-year-old man, a parked car, and eventually a tree. The man suffered two broken legs, and is expected to survive.The two officers received minor injuries and went to Kings County Hospital.The active shooter report was unfounded.----------