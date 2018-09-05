Police are searching for a suspect wanted for breaking into several apartments in Queens -- often times while victims were inside or sleeping.Between May 11 and Aug. 27, police say the same suspect is believed to have broken into at least four apartments through windows.No one was injured in the incidents, and in half of the cases, the burglar didn't get away with anything.The suspect did get away with $500 from a victim's purse in connection to a break-in on Aug. 20 and $1,500 worth of jewelry from a break-in on Aug. 27.The man, described as having a dark complexion, 18 to 24 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and a thin build, is suspected in the following burglaries:-May 11 around 5 a.m.: Breaking in through a rear window at an apartment building near 88th Street and Jamaica Avenue while a 49-year-old male victim slept inside.-Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m.: Breaking in through a rear window at an apartment building near 86th Avenue and 96th Street while a 54-year-old female slept inside.-Aug. 25 around 9:30 a.m.: Breaking in through a rear window of an apartment building near 89th Street and Atlantic Avenue while a 29-year-old male victim was home.-Aug. 27 around 11 p.m.: Breaking in through a window of an apartment building near 89th Street and 85th Road. It is unclear if the 61-year-old female victim was home at the time.Anyone with information in these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------