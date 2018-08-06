Man suspected of stealing from Connecticut church multiple times

Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police believe the man caught on camera stealing from a church in Connecticut has struck multiple times.

The suspect was spotted inside St. John's Church on Main Street on May 15.

New video was released over the weekend that police say shows the suspect walking around and stealing various items before leaving.

Detectives believe he has stolen from the same church before - starting back in October.

The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple cellphones and more than $500 on several locations.

Authorities hope someone is able to identify the suspect.

