Man thrown to the ground, punched in violent Manhattan robbery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who attacked and robbed a man in broad daylight in Manhattan.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the violent attack, which happened Tuesday on East 23rd Street.
The suspect approached the 34-year-old victim, demanded money and then threw him to the ground.
Police say the attacker punched the man numerous times and stole his cell phone, $200 and credit cards before fleeing eastbound on 23rd Street.
The victim sustained lacerations to his face.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
