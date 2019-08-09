Man targets Manhattan hotel rooms being cleaned by housekeeping staff

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who has scammed his way into several Manhattan hotel rooms.Investigators are looking for the man suspected behind at least five hotel break-ins in Midtown between July 23 and Aug. 8.Surveillance video captured one of the incidents at the Hyatt Hotel on East 42nd Street.The unidentified male is accused of posing as a guest while housekeeping staff members are cleaning rooms.Police say he tells the workers he's staying in that room, and when he gets inside he takes the guests' cash, jewelry and electronics.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------