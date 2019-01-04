EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5012667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our cameras were there when Junaid Mehmood was transferred by Houston police into the custody of the Texas City Police Department.

NEW: Kimaria Nelson is the name of the mother shot in the head in Texas City, according to her father. Her father says she underwent surgery this am. He tells me the man arrested, Junaid Mehmood, was Kimaria’s boyfriend. Both pictured here. #abc13 https://t.co/rgBsY8IEiX… pic.twitter.com/8jDCJHO6QR — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 4, 2019

Police in Texas say a 27-year-old man confessed to 911 dispatchers that he had killed three children and shot a woman shortly before his arrest Thursday.Junaid Mehmood was taken into custody behind a Panera Bread restaurant in Clear Lake just hours after police made the gruesome discovery in Texas City.Mehmood was audibly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.Investigators said he was incoherent, emotional and yelling at times, and that he confessed to dispatchers, "I killed my family."Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments on 10th Street North, where they discovered the victims' bodies and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.The woman's father identified her as Kimaria Nelson, the mother of the three children. She has had surgery and is currently listed as stable at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She was in a relationship with Mehmood.The youngest victim killed was identified as 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.Junaid Mehmood is the infant's father, according to family. The other two children killed are Nelson's 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.The children's causes of death have not been released, nor the circumstances that led to their murders.----------