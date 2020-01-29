Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway in Bronx: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of insulting and threatening a woman on the subway after she refused his advances.The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. as a 6 train approached the St. Lawrence subway station on Dec. 30.Police say the 22-year-old victim was riding the train when the suspect tried to engage her in conversation.When she ignored his advances, authorities say he verbally insulted her in Spanish and threatened to harm her with a box cutter.The woman got off the train and left the station. She was not injured.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------