Man threatens police officer with knife inside deli while pulling his dog on leash

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New surveillance video shows an intense police confrontation in the East Village.

The man is seen threatening police officers with a knife inside a deli in June, all while pulling a dog on a leash.

The suspect then threatened the clerk before running after an officer outside and attacking her.

Other officers arrived during the scuffle.

The suspect was shot twice as he lunged at officers with the knife.
Peyman Bahadoran, 55, survived and is now facing multiple charges.

Four officers were also hurt.

