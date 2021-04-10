Man threatens to stab undercover Asian officer in the face inside Penn Station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10501491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Empty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive Friday at the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent to help evacuate thousands under threat of a volcanic eruption.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab a police officer of Asian descent in the face in Penn Station Friday.Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested around 1:20 p.m. inside the station.Police say Rodriguez and the officer, who was working undercover, were on an escalator near 7th Avenue and 32nd Street going into Penn Station.Rodriguez allegedly told the officer to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard" and then threatened to stab him in the face.Rodriguez is charged with harassment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment based on race or religion, menacing as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.This is the second arrest in just two weeks by the new team of undercover officers as part of the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.