Search for man who threw hot liquid in MTA bus driver's face in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police released video of the person wanted for throwing hot liquid in the face of an MTA bus driver.It happened on Wednesday, February 3 at 10:50 a.m. on board a BX6 bus.Police say the man argued with the female driver after getting on the bus without paying.He rode the bus for one stop, and as he got off at 3rd Avenue and East 163rd Street, he threw hot liquid in the 49-year-old woman's face.He ran away westbound along East 163 Street. The victim refused medical attention.The man is described as being approximately in his mid-40s, 5'8" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a blue face mask, a dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------