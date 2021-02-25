Search for man who threw hot liquid in MTA bus driver's face in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police released video of the person wanted for throwing hot liquid in the face of an MTA bus driver.

It happened on Wednesday, February 3 at 10:50 a.m. on board a BX6 bus.

Police say the man argued with the female driver after getting on the bus without paying.

He rode the bus for one stop, and as he got off at 3rd Avenue and East 163rd Street, he threw hot liquid in the 49-year-old woman's face.

He ran away westbound along East 163 Street. The victim refused medical attention.

The man is described as being approximately in his mid-40s, 5'8" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a blue face mask, a dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Man carrying flowers wanted in robbery of NYC cell phone store
EMBED More News Videos

Police released surveillance video of the robbery in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtaattackbus driver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in crash on Saw Mill River Parkway
Concern over new COVID variant found in NYC area
Newark officers heroically prevent man from taking his own life
NYC Pride announces theme for 2021
NYC middle schools resume in-person learning
78-year-old woman found dead with slash wound in NYC
NYPD's top-ranking uniformed officer to retire
Show More
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
'Call 911:' Pa. assault victim puts sign for help in window
4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
Hot liquid attack leaves man burned; suspect flees
More TOP STORIES News