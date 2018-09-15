MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Man throws Molotov cocktail at barbershop in Bed-Stuy

Police are on the hunt for the man who tossed a lit Molotov cocktail at a Brooklyn barber shop Friday.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for the man who tossed a lit Molotov cocktail at a Brooklyn barbershop Friday.

Investigators said it happened around 3:40 a.m. at Everything Niceee Brooklyn on Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The explosion damaged part of the storefront.

Police said the suspect took off toward Macron Street and jumped into a light-colored four-door sedan.

Nobody was hurt.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build who's approximately 6-feet-tall.

