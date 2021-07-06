Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal Chelsea attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked two women in Chelsea, and they are hoping video of the assault will lead to an arrest.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 26, on West 15th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

The man approached the two women, ages 33 and 31, and grabbed the 31-year-old, throwing her into a scaffolding pole and onto the ground.

He then dragged her as he tried to steal her purse.

The man then punched the 33-year-old woman in the face before fleeing.

The 31-year-old female victim sustained severe lacerations to the back of her head, while the 33-year-old female victim sustained bruising to the face.

EMS transported both to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

