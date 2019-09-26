Man caught touching himself in Bay Ridge playground punches witness, police say

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for lewd behavior at a playground in Brooklyn.

Police say the man was spotted touching himself while children played nearby in Bay Ridge.

It happened Monday afternoon.

A 51-year-old man who spotted the inappropriate act confronted the man, and that's when police say the assailant punched the man and ran away.

The witness was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

