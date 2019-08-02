Police searching for man involved in attempted sexual assaults in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for a man they say tried to sexually assault two women in a matter of minutes in Prospect Park.
Authorities say the man seen in surveillance video made the attempts on July 29 beginning at 11:50 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and 8th Avenue.
According to police, the suspect approached a 53-year-old female from behind and partially pulled down her pants, after which she turned around and yelled at the suspect, causing him to flee.
Only 10 minutes later, the victim walked up to a 40-year-old female on 13th Street and attempted to sexually assault her after pushing her against a car, police say.
The victim then managed to resist and the suspect got away.
The suspect is described as being approximately 160 pounds, 5'8" tall with a slim build and dread locks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green lettering on the front, grey sweatpants, a backpack, white sneakers with black laces and a red, white and blue bandana.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
