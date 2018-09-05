Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault after a teenage girl was attacked as she headed to the first day of school in Newark.Authorities say the 16-year-old was attacked by a man who tried to push her into the back seat of a black SUV at Muhammad Ali Avenue and Broome Street at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.The girl managed to escape unharmed.The suspect is described as a black male between the age of 25-30 with a medium complexion.He is 5'6" to 5'8" tall, has a beard, low haircut with waves and was wearing black framed sunglasses.Parents and students in the area say there was a similar incident at the end of last school year.Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).----------