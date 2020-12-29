Man accused of attempting to smuggle 5 pounds of cocaine in can of tomato paste

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police arrested a man at JFK Airport on Saturday after they say he tried to smuggle five pounds of cocaine in a can of tomato paste.

Keiter Elian Morales arrived at the airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Customs officers inspected a large container of 'Bella Tomato' paste.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer accused of helping to run cocaine trafficking ring
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Officer Amaury Abreu, 34, was arrested at his Long Island home and is accused of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine.



Once officers opened the container, they discovered the cocaine, with an estimated street value of $160,000.

Morales was arrested for importing a controlled substance and was sent to Homeland Security Investigations.

He faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

TRENDING VIDEO | Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in New York City hotel lobby
EMBED More News Videos

The encounter was caught on video and has since gone viral, prompting accusations of racial profiling and injustice.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicanew york cityqueenscocainedrug bustdrugs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black teen accused of stealing phone says he's shell shocked
Aggressive squirrel attacks plague NYC neighborhood
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Picking your nose is dangerous in time of COVID
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
COVID Live Updates: Doctors see severe psychosis in small number of patients
NYC extends Open Storefronts program to help small businesses
Show More
Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run; driver arrested
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes return for flight from Miami to NYC
FDNY receives COVID vaccine while NYPD have to wait
More TOP STORIES News