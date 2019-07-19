Man trying to break up fight dies after being punched in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A man who is believed to been attempting to break up a fight died after being punched in the Bronx early Friday.Authorities say the 57-year-old man was found with severe head trauma on East Mount Eden Avenue just after 1 a.m.Police say the victim witnessed a fight and got involved, possibly trying to break it up, when he struck and fell to the ground, hitting his head.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.At least one man was spotted fleeing from the scene on foot.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------