Man catches fire while trying to siphon gas from U-Haul in Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

A man trying to steal gas accidentally set himself on fire.

Eyewitness News
PORTLAND, Oregon (WABC) --
A thief was caught on camera accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to steal gas in Oregon.

Police in Porland say the man tried to siphon fuel from a U-Haul truck, but suddenly his van caught fire.

The flames quickly spread to the truck and burned the thief, who took off with his pants on fire.

Firefighters doused the flames, but police are still on the lookout for the thief.

They say he likely needed medical treatment for a significant burn injury.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firetheft
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
Police: Man stabs 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in Long Island home
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York
4-alarm fire tears through Bronx home, spreads to 2 others
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Show More
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Trump submits written responses to special counsel
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
More News