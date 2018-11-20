A thief was caught on camera accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to steal gas in Oregon.Police in Porland say the man tried to siphon fuel from a U-Haul truck, but suddenly his van caught fire.The flames quickly spread to the truck and burned the thief, who took off with his pants on fire.Firefighters doused the flames, but police are still on the lookout for the thief.They say he likely needed medical treatment for a significant burn injury.----------