Man tumbles down black hole art installation at Portugal museum

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting.

An Italian man found out the hard way that a very realistic-looking painting of a black hole was, in fact, an actual black hole.

The man tumbled eight feet down into the art installation at a museum in Portugal.

The piece, called Descent Into Limbo, features a hole covered on all sides with black paint to give the illusion that it has no depth at all.

The museum says there are a number of warnings advising visitors the hole is real and not to step on it, but there are no ropes.

Fortunately, the man is going to be OK.

He's now at home recovering from a back injury.

