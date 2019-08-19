Man used chair to climb in bathroom window in Queens home invasion

By Eyewitness News
AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying home invasion in Queens.

Authorities say the man used a chair to climb through the bathroom window of a home near 46th Avenue and 192nd Street in Auburndale.

It happened on Wednesday, August 7, just before noon.

The homeowner reportedly heard the man breaking in and caught him in the bathroom.

The suspect fled the scene.

He is described only as wearing a blue shirt and white hat.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

