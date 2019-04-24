Watch: Man uses grocery bag as mask during robbery, removes it to carry loot

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- An Australian criminal has internet users scratching their heads after surveillance video caught him outing himself during an armed robbery.

According to Queensland police, the man walked into the Lower King Street store in Caboolture with a reusable shopping bag on his head.

He then took out a knife, walked up to the female cashier and demanded money and cigarettes while fidgeting with his "mask."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The attendant emptied two registers and handed over several boxes of cigarettes. Unsure where to put his loot, the robber took off the bag that was concealing his identity and used it to help carry the money and stolen goods out of the store.

The man then unknowingly turned his face to the store's camera and ran out.



Police are still trying to locate him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimebuzzworthyrobberyaustraliau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News