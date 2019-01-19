Police are searching for a man wanted for vandalizing several statues at a Buddhist temple in Queens.Authorities say the suspect entered the Chinese Buddhist Temple on 39th Avenue in Flushing around 11 a.m. on January 16 and threw a large concrete stone that damaged several Buddhist statues.The man then fled the temple along Main Street towards Roosevelt Avenue.The individual is described as an Asian male who's approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds with a medium build .The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue denim jeans and tan construction work boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------