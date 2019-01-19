Suspect wanted for vandalizing Buddhist temple in Queens

Police are looking for a suspect behind an act of vandalism in Flushing

Police are searching for a man wanted for vandalizing several statues at a Buddhist temple in Queens.

Authorities say the suspect entered the Chinese Buddhist Temple on 39th Avenue in Flushing around 11 a.m. on January 16 and threw a large concrete stone that damaged several Buddhist statues.

The man then fled the temple along Main Street towards Roosevelt Avenue.

The individual is described as an Asian male who's approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds with a medium build .

The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue denim jeans and tan construction work boots.

