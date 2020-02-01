Man walking home from work stabbed to death in Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens.

Police responded to a 911 call from a security guard at a former hotel which is now being used as a homeless shelter.

113th precinct officers arrived to find a 54-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.



He had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Medics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Jose De La Cruz of 135th Avenue.

A relative said he worked at a nearby market and was walking home when the incident happened.

Investigators are working to determine who stabbed him and why.

