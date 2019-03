Man wanted for gunpoint robberies at Bronx, Queens businesses

Wanted for a Bronx/Queens Robbery Pattern that occurred in the Month of January @NYPD47Pct @NYPD111Pct Seen him around? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.💰You may receive up to a $2500 REWARD! @NYPDDetectives #YourCityYourCall @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/SnXoybnGjg — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 5, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing businesses at gunpoint in the Bronx and Queens.The first reported incident happened January 5 at the Mobile Gas Station on Horace Harding Expressway near Utopia Parkway in the Auburndale section of Queens.Police said a man approached the 57-year-old employee around 6:50 p.m. and demanded money as he brandished a handgun. The employee gave the man $500 in cash from the register and 15 packs of cigarettes.The alleged robber then fled on foot and was last seen near 182nd Street.The second robbery was reported January 8 inside of the Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road near Conner Street in the Eastchester section of the Bronx. The alleged robber, who's connected to the January 8 gas station robbery, approached the 21-year-old employee around 8:05 p.m. while brandishing a handgun, police said.The employee complied and placed approximately $700 into a paper bag. The male ran out of the Dunkin Donets, entered a light blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled on Boston Road.Police described the alleged robber as a light-skinned Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray or blue hooded sweater, dark colored pants, and black boots during the Queens gas station robbery and a black hooded sweater, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark colored boots during the Bronx Dunkin Donuts robbery.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------