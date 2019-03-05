Man wanted for gunpoint robberies at Bronx, Queens businesses

The first reported incident happened January 5 at the Mobile Gas Station on Horace Harding Expressway near Utopia Parkway in the Auburndale section of Queens.
Police said a man approached the 57-year-old employee around 6:50 p.m. and demanded money as he brandished a handgun. The employee gave the man $500 in cash from the register and 15 packs of cigarettes.
The alleged robber then fled on foot and was last seen near 182nd Street.
The second robbery was reported January 8 inside of the Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road near Conner Street in the Eastchester section of the Bronx. The alleged robber, who's connected to the January 8 gas station robbery, approached the 21-year-old employee around 8:05 p.m. while brandishing a handgun, police said.
The employee complied and placed approximately $700 into a paper bag. The male ran out of the Dunkin Donets, entered a light blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled on Boston Road.
Wanted for a Bronx/Queens Robbery Pattern that occurred in the Month of January @NYPD47Pct @NYPD111Pct Seen him around? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.💰You may receive up to a $2500 REWARD! @NYPDDetectives #YourCityYourCall @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/SnXoybnGjg— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 5, 2019
Police described the alleged robber as a light-skinned Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray or blue hooded sweater, dark colored pants, and black boots during the Queens gas station robbery and a black hooded sweater, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark colored boots during the Bronx Dunkin Donuts robbery.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
