Man wanted for gunpoint robberies at Bronx, Queens businesses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing businesses at gunpoint in the Bronx and Queens.

The first reported incident happened January 5 at the Mobile Gas Station on Horace Harding Expressway near Utopia Parkway in the Auburndale section of Queens.

Police said a man approached the 57-year-old employee around 6:50 p.m. and demanded money as he brandished a handgun. The employee gave the man $500 in cash from the register and 15 packs of cigarettes.

The alleged robber then fled on foot and was last seen near 182nd Street.

The second robbery was reported January 8 inside of the Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road near Conner Street in the Eastchester section of the Bronx. The alleged robber, who's connected to the January 8 gas station robbery, approached the 21-year-old employee around 8:05 p.m. while brandishing a handgun, police said.

The employee complied and placed approximately $700 into a paper bag. The male ran out of the Dunkin Donets, entered a light blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled on Boston Road.



Police described the alleged robber as a light-skinned Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray or blue hooded sweater, dark colored pants, and black boots during the Queens gas station robbery and a black hooded sweater, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark colored boots during the Bronx Dunkin Donuts robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

