Man wanted for attacking Staten Island gas station worker with metal pipe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a gas station attendant with a metal pipe on Staten Island.
The NYPD has released surveillance video from the April 9 incident on West Service Road.
Police say an argument between the suspect and the 23-year-old male employee escalated into a physical confrontation.
The suspect took out a metal pipe and began attacking the victim about the head and torso, then fled the scene in a black BMW sedan.
The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks, 20-30 years old, thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing and tan boots.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
