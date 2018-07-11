NYPD searching for man who attempted to touch 10-year-old girl on Upper West Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are trying to identify a man they say tried to inappropriately touch a 10-year-old girl in Manhattan in May.

Investigators say the man seen in the surveillance photo released Wednesday walked up to the victim on West 83rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue and attempted to touch her.

The incident is said to have happened between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

The suspect is described as light skinned, approximately 6 feet tall and partially bald.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeforcible touchingnypdUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News