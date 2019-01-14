WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent robbery at a laundromat in Queens.
The incident happened Jan. 7 at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.
According to the NYPD, a man approached a 50-year-old female employee, punched her in the face and dragged her to the bathroom where he choked her until she lost consciousness.
The attacker then removed the victim's cell phone from the laundromat's counter and fled the scene on foot southbound on 86 Street.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain and bruising to her face and neck.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a male, black, 5'11"; last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
