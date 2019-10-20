Police investigating criminal sexual contact inside dorm room at Rutgers

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating an incident of criminal sexual contact in a dorm room at Rutgers University Sunday morning.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. in Quad 2 on the Livingston College campus in Piscataway.

Police say the suspect gained entry into an unsecured dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with the room's resident while the victim was sleeping.

When the resident woke up, the man exited the room and fled on foot.

The victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-year-old Hispanic or Indian Male, approximately 5'7", thin build with black hair, wearing glasses with a pink shirt with blue jeans.

The Rutgers Police Department issued a reminder to the campus, to secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use and to not prop open exterior doors;

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

----------
