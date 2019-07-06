Man wanted for punching, robbing construction work in Queens

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m.at a construction site on Palermo Street in Hollis.
Police said the attacker punched the worker in the face -- then stole his phone and ran away.
🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY in front of 87-37 Palermo Street (Construction site) #holliswood #queens @NYPD107Pct on 07/01/19 @ 12:25 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/Ergq5x4Mou— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 6, 2019
Police said the 48-year-old victim wasn't seriously injured and refused medical attention.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube