Man wanted for punching, robbing construction work in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a thief who robbed a construction worker in Queens.

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m.at a construction site on Palermo Street in Hollis.

Police said the attacker punched the worker in the face -- then stole his phone and ran away.



Police said the 48-year-old victim wasn't seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollisqueensnew york cityattackrobberyconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver in custody after officer on motorcycle struck
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
NYPD lieutenants inspired to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of slain officer
Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history
Show More
At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
AccuWeather: Saturday summer storms
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News